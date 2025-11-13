1,571 Shares in Airbnb, Inc. $ABNB Acquired by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors acquired a new stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ABNB. Kentucky Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Airbnb by 70.9% during the second quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Airbnb during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC grew its stake in Airbnb by 235.3% during the second quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. grew its stake in Airbnb by 363.6% during the second quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $121.69 on Thursday. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52-week low of $99.88 and a 52-week high of $163.93. The company has a market capitalization of $75.62 billion, a PE ratio of 28.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $123.52 and a 200-day moving average of $128.81.

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.31 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 22.03% and a return on equity of 32.14%. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.13 EPS. Airbnb has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 236,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.47, for a total transaction of $30,318,920.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 468,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,125,887.05. The trade was a 33.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.47, for a total transaction of $75,282.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 196,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,592,872.82. This trade represents a 0.31% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,446,760 shares of company stock valued at $179,726,429. 27.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ABNB has been the subject of several analyst reports. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Airbnb to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Airbnb to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. UBS Group raised their target price on Airbnb from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Phillip Securities upgraded Airbnb from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, twenty have given a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.31.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

