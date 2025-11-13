Bailard Inc. Has $2.08 Million Stock Holdings in Intel Corporation $INTC

Bailard Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 92,727 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 21,059 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. HFM Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Intel in the first quarter valued at $27,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 77.0% during the first quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 1,398 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Intel Price Performance

INTC opened at $37.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,792.79 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.12. Intel Corporation has a one year low of $17.67 and a one year high of $42.48.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.10 billion. Intel had a net margin of 0.37% and a negative return on equity of 0.75%. Intel’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.46) EPS. Intel has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.080-0.080 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Corporation will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Intel from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Intel from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Intel from $14.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Intel from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res lowered Intel from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Hold rating and eight have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $34.84.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

