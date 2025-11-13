Fox Run Management L.L.C. Sells 21,681 Shares of The Mosaic Company $MOS

Fox Run Management L.L.C. cut its position in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 67.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 21,681 shares during the quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 172.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank bought a new position in Mosaic in the second quarter worth $26,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Mosaic by 169.3% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 956 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Mosaic by 102.3% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the period. Finally, Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mosaic in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MOS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Mosaic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $37.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Oppenheimer set a $40.00 target price on Mosaic in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Barclays decreased their price target on Mosaic from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Mosaic in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.15.

Mosaic Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of MOS opened at $25.41 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a PE ratio of 8.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.00. The Mosaic Company has a 12-month low of $22.36 and a 12-month high of $38.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.01. Mosaic had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 8.35%.The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The Mosaic Company will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Mosaic Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Investors of record on Monday, September 8th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 8th. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.80%.

Mosaic Company Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

