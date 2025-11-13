PFG Advisors Acquires 14,443 Shares of Lloyds Banking Group PLC $LYG

PFG Advisors boosted its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group PLC (NYSE:LYG – Free Report) by 108.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 27,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,443 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Lloyds Banking Group were worth $118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lloyds Banking Group during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Earned Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group in the first quarter worth $38,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the first quarter valued at $40,000. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lloyds Banking Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LYG. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Lloyds Banking Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Lloyds Banking Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LYG opened at $5.03 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The company has a market cap of $74.48 billion, a PE ratio of 14.36, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.05. Lloyds Banking Group PLC has a 52-week low of $2.56 and a 52-week high of $5.05.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. Lloyds Banking Group had a net margin of 18.04% and a return on equity of 8.38%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lloyds Banking Group PLC will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

About Lloyds Banking Group

(Free Report)

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance, Pensions and Investments. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal customers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lloyds Banking Group PLC (NYSE:LYG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lloyds Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lloyds Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.