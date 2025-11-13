PFG Advisors Makes New $214,000 Investment in Vanguard Materials ETF $VAW

PFG Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Empower Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF by 7.2% in the first quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 340,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,351,000 after buying an additional 22,923 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 175,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,183,000 after purchasing an additional 12,609 shares in the last quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 14.8% in the first quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC now owns 151,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,630,000 after buying an additional 19,580 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 53.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 101,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,256,000 after buying an additional 35,535 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 91,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,275,000 after acquiring an additional 5,622 shares during the period.

Vanguard Materials ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VAW opened at $199.72 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $202.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $198.72. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.02 and a beta of 1.06. Vanguard Materials ETF has a one year low of $161.43 and a one year high of $213.52.

Vanguard Materials ETF Profile

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

