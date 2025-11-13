Meta Platforms, Inc. $META Stake Increased by Prosperity Wealth Management Inc.

Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,549 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 232 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms accounts for approximately 1.2% of Prosperity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $3,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Elm Partners Management LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter worth about $230,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 156.9% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 92,758 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $68,464,000 after purchasing an additional 56,649 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.9% during the second quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 124,030 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $91,545,000 after purchasing an additional 4,699 shares during the period. Accuvest Global Advisors grew its position in Meta Platforms by 8.7% during the second quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors now owns 7,222 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,330,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sebold Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sebold Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,605 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. 79.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $631.00, for a total transaction of $325,596.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 26,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,860,951. The trade was a 1.89% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert M. Kimmitt sold 465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $716.97, for a total value of $333,391.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 7,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,697,760.59. This represents a 5.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders sold 59,430 shares of company stock worth $45,313,988. 13.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

META opened at $609.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. The company has a market cap of $1.54 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $719.36 and a 200-day moving average of $704.38. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $479.80 and a 52-week high of $796.25.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $7.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.74 by $0.51. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 39.35% and a net margin of 30.89%.The business had revenue of $51.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Meta Platforms has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were given a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.28%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on META shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $880.00 to $840.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Meta Platforms from $900.00 to $810.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Citizens Jmp boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Meta Platforms from $905.00 to $875.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-seven have assigned a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $827.60.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

