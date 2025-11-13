Metis Global Partners LLC Sells 10,546 Shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. $EQH

Metis Global Partners LLC trimmed its position in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Free Report) by 49.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,546 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Equitable were worth $616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Equitable in the first quarter worth $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equitable in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Equitable by 92.6% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Equitable during the second quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, BankPlus Trust Department bought a new position in Equitable during the second quarter worth about $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EQH opened at $45.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.49 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.92. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.39 and a 1 year high of $56.61.

Equitable ( NYSE:EQH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.11). Equitable had a negative net margin of 5.80% and a positive return on equity of 107.71%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 7.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 24th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 24th. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio is currently -39.13%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Equitable in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Equitable from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Equitable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Equitable from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Equitable from $67.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Equitable presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.18.

In other Equitable news, COO Jeffrey J. Hurd sold 6,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.99, for a total value of $332,642.10. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 75,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,679,051.02. This represents a 8.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robin M. Raju sold 36,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $1,991,952.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 140,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,573,932. The trade was a 20.82% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 178,958 shares of company stock valued at $9,362,262. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, Protection Solutions, Wealth Management, and Legacy.

