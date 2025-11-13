Camber Energy (OTCMKTS:CEIN) Announces Earnings Results

Camber Energy (OTCMKTS:CEIN – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports.

Camber Energy Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CEIN opened at $0.05 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.03. Camber Energy has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.32 and a beta of -1.90.

Camber Energy Company Profile

Camber Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the Cline shale and upper Wolfberry shale in Glasscock County, Texas. As of March 31, 2020, its total estimated proved reserves were 133,442 million barrels of oil equivalent comprising 54,850 barrels of crude oil reserves, 43,955 barrels of NGL reserves, and 207,823 million cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

