Camber Energy (OTCMKTS:CEIN) Announces Earnings Results

Camber Energy (OTCMKTS:CEIN – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports.
Camber Energy Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:CEIN opened at $0.05 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.03. Camber Energy has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.32 and a beta of -1.90.
Camber Energy Company Profile
