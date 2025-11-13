Scienture (NASDAQ:SCNX) Announces Earnings Results

Scienture (NASDAQ:SCNX – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. Scienture had a negative net margin of 10,364.22% and a negative return on equity of 24.47%.

Scienture Stock Performance

Shares of Scienture stock opened at $0.71 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Scienture has a 52 week low of $0.46 and a 52 week high of $8.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.51 million, a P/E ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 3.04.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on SCNX. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Scienture from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, August 17th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Scienture in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Scienture Company Profile

Scienture Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of health services and pharmaceutical products. It focuses on addressing underserved patients and indications through novel product concepts and innovation. The company was founded on July 15, 2005 and is headquartered in Lutz, FL.

