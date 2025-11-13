PFG Advisors Takes Position in Nucor Corporation $NUE

PFG Advisors purchased a new position in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NUE. RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in Nucor by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Matrix Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Nucor by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its holdings in Nucor by 2.2% in the first quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 4,247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC raised its position in Nucor by 2.5% during the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 4,117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Applied Finance Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Nucor by 1.8% in the second quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC now owns 5,908 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $765,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Nucor

In other news, insider Michael D. Keller sold 6,088 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.41, for a total value of $903,520.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 22,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,333,882.24. This represents a 21.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.90, for a total transaction of $1,449,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 84,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,183,192. The trade was a 10.63% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 34,333 shares of company stock valued at $5,075,189. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Nucor Stock Up 2.9%

Nucor stock opened at $148.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Nucor Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $97.59 and a fifty-two week high of $158.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $140.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.27. The firm has a market cap of $34.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.80.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.33. Nucor had a return on equity of 7.80% and a net margin of 5.18%.The company had revenue of $8.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Nucor has set its Q4 2025 guidance at -2.630 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Nucor Corporation will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. Nucor’s payout ratio is currently 30.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on NUE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Nucor from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Nucor in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup raised their target price on Nucor from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Wall Street Zen cut Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Nucor from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nucor has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.30.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

