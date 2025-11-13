Fox Run Management L.L.C. Takes Position in Aon plc $AON

Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $379,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AON. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new stake in shares of AON in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AON by 54.7% during the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 82 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new stake in AON in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH bought a new position in shares of AON during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AON by 56.9% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 91 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Get AON alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on AON shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on AON from $436.00 to $433.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley raised AON from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $385.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised AON to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of AON from $393.00 to $413.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of AON from $427.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $419.13.

AON Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:AON opened at $350.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Aon plc has a 1 year low of $323.73 and a 1 year high of $412.97. The company has a market cap of $75.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.33, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $352.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $357.57.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. AON had a return on equity of 50.91% and a net margin of 15.54%.AON’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Aon plc will post 17.21 earnings per share for the current year.

AON Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.745 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 3rd. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is 23.88%.

AON Company Profile

(Free Report)

Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It focuses on risk capital including claim management, reinsurance, risk analysis, management, retention, and transfer; and human capital involving analytics, health and benefits, investments, pensions and retirement, talent and rewards, and workplace wellbeing.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.