Fox Run Management L.L.C. Takes Position in Aon plc $AON

Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $379,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AON. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new stake in shares of AON in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AON by 54.7% during the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 82 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new stake in AON in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH bought a new position in shares of AON during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AON by 56.9% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 91 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts recently weighed in on AON shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on AON from $436.00 to $433.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley raised AON from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $385.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised AON to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of AON from $393.00 to $413.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of AON from $427.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $419.13.
AON Trading Up 0.1%
Shares of NYSE:AON opened at $350.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Aon plc has a 1 year low of $323.73 and a 1 year high of $412.97. The company has a market cap of $75.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.33, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $352.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $357.57.
AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. AON had a return on equity of 50.91% and a net margin of 15.54%.AON’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Aon plc will post 17.21 earnings per share for the current year.
AON Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.745 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 3rd. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is 23.88%.
AON Company Profile
Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It focuses on risk capital including claim management, reinsurance, risk analysis, management, retention, and transfer; and human capital involving analytics, health and benefits, investments, pensions and retirement, talent and rewards, and workplace wellbeing.
