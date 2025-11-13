Royal Bank Of Canada $RY Stake Boosted by Capital Investment Counsel Inc

Capital Investment Counsel Inc lifted its holdings in Royal Bank Of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) by 3.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in Royal Bank Of Canada were worth $1,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RY. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Royal Bank Of Canada by 129.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,063,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $796,227,000 after buying an additional 3,990,839 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank Of Canada by 5.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,571,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,048,307,000 after acquiring an additional 3,387,971 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Royal Bank Of Canada by 104.6% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,346,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $715,043,000 after acquiring an additional 3,244,266 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Royal Bank Of Canada by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,374,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,517,123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910,492 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in Royal Bank Of Canada by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 16,802,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,892,975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249,589 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.31% of the company’s stock.

Royal Bank Of Canada Stock Up 0.8%

RY opened at $148.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $209.05 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $146.30 and its 200-day moving average is $135.80. Royal Bank Of Canada has a one year low of $106.10 and a one year high of $149.44.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Royal Bank Of Canada ( NYSE:RY Get Free Report ) (TSE:RY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.43. Royal Bank Of Canada had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 14.03%.The firm had revenue of $12.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.26 earnings per share. Royal Bank Of Canada’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Royal Bank Of Canada will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Royal Bank Of Canada in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Royal Bank Of Canada in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Zacks Research downgraded Royal Bank Of Canada from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Royal Bank Of Canada in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, National Bankshares reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Royal Bank Of Canada in a report on Friday, August 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.50.

Royal Bank Of Canada Company Profile

(Free Report)

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

