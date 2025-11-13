Brogan Financial Inc. Lowers Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares $GLD

Brogan Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 11.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares comprises 0.2% of Brogan Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Brogan Financial Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. 59 North Capital Management LP boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 76.4% in the 1st quarter. 59 North Capital Management LP now owns 1,263,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $363,977,000 after purchasing an additional 547,018 shares during the period. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter worth $120,429,000. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 108.4% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 685,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $208,855,000 after acquiring an additional 356,401 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 11.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 2,063,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $594,616,000 after acquiring an additional 204,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northside Capital Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 12,058.6% during the second quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC now owns 190,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,115,000 after acquiring an additional 189,079 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD opened at $385.99 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $139.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.09. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $236.13 and a 52-week high of $403.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $360.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $326.28.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

