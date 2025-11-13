Fox Run Management L.L.C. Takes $397,000 Position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. $OLLI

Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Axiom Investors LLC DE acquired a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the first quarter worth $4,749,000. Intrust Bank NA purchased a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 1st quarter worth $607,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 1st quarter valued at $33,615,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the first quarter valued at about $266,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 94.5% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 63,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,364,000 after purchasing an additional 30,755 shares during the period.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP James J. Comitale sold 2,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $275,210.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 2,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $325,520. This represents a 45.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman John W. Swygert sold 107,058 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.87, for a total value of $14,224,796.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman owned 48,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,404,334. This trade represents a 68.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 128,890 shares of company stock worth $17,057,659 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $123.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $149.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.00.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Stock Up 1.3%

OLLI stock opened at $128.62 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $127.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.56. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.88 and a 52-week high of $141.74. The company has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a PE ratio of 37.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.41.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.08. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 8.74%.The company had revenue of $679.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $658.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.760-3.840 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Profile

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

