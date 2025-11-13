Fox Run Management L.L.C. Takes Position in Performance Food Group Company $PFGC

Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Performance Food Group Company (NYSE:PFGC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,015 shares of the food distribution company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spirepoint Private Client LLC lifted its holdings in Performance Food Group by 2.7% in the second quarter. Spirepoint Private Client LLC now owns 7,082 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,332 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,837 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,291 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 7.7% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,510 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PFGC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Performance Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 4th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Performance Food Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Weiss Ratings lowered Performance Food Group from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c)” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Performance Food Group from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Performance Food Group from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Performance Food Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Performance Food Group news, insider A Brent King sold 6,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total value of $665,703.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 62,852 shares in the company, valued at $6,605,745.20. This represents a 9.16% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Donald S. Bulmer sold 1,308 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.56, for a total transaction of $132,840.48. Following the sale, the insider owned 53,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,463,318.64. The trade was a 2.37% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 42,768 shares of company stock worth $4,373,921. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Performance Food Group Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of PFGC stock opened at $96.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Performance Food Group Company has a one year low of $68.39 and a one year high of $109.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $101.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.41. The company has a market capitalization of $15.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.45, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.08.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The food distribution company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $17.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.87 billion. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 0.54%.Performance Food Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. Performance Food Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Performance Food Group Company will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Performance Food Group Profile

(Free Report)

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

Read More

