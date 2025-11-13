Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Price Target Raised to $128.00

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $127.00 to $128.00 in a report published on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the retailer’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on WMT. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $117.00 price target on Walmart and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $111.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Mizuho reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $129.00 price target on the stock. Thirty-two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.50.

Walmart stock opened at $103.47 on Monday. Walmart has a twelve month low of $79.81 and a twelve month high of $109.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $824.92 billion, a PE ratio of 38.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $103.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.63.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.06). Walmart had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 21.45%. The company had revenue of $169.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Walmart has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.580-0.600 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 2.520-2.620 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Walmart will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Walmart news, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.75, for a total value of $431,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 1,044,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,540,026.25. This trade represents a 0.38% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.78, for a total value of $1,414,612.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 892,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,241,073.20. This represents a 1.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 151,038 shares of company stock valued at $15,531,616 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WMT. Collier Financial acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Access Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Operose Advisors LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 319.7% during the first quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 319 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in Walmart in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

