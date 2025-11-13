Duke Energy Corporation $DUK Shares Acquired by Capital Investment Counsel Inc

Capital Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,947 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DUK. Activest Wealth Management raised its position in Duke Energy by 98.1% in the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 212 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 53.7% in the second quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 360.0% during the 1st quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. 65.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Bonnie B. Titone sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.38, for a total transaction of $248,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 19,608 shares in the company, valued at $2,438,843.04. This represents a 9.26% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Duke Energy Stock Performance

Shares of DUK stock opened at $123.95 on Thursday. Duke Energy Corporation has a 1 year low of $105.20 and a 1 year high of $130.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $96.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $124.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.89.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.51 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 15.51%.The business’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. Analysts predict that Duke Energy Corporation will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a $1.065 dividend. This represents a $4.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is presently 66.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DUK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Duke Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Cowen assumed coverage on Duke Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised Duke Energy to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Duke Energy in a report on Thursday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Duke Energy from $127.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Duke Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.00.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

