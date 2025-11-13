Prospera Financial Services Inc Acquires 31,078 Shares of Mattel, Inc. $MAT

Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Free Report) by 138.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,506 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,078 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Mattel were worth $1,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MAT. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in Mattel by 479.5% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 79,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,538,000 after acquiring an additional 65,499 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Mattel in the 1st quarter worth $2,994,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Mattel by 111.6% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 65,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 34,496 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mattel by 511.7% during the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 418,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,137,000 after purchasing an additional 350,346 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Mattel by 27.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,027,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,960,000 after purchasing an additional 221,336 shares during the last quarter. 97.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MAT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Mattel in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Cfra Research downgraded shares of Mattel from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Mattel from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Mattel to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Roth Capital set a $20.00 target price on shares of Mattel and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mattel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.57.

NASDAQ MAT opened at $19.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.41. Mattel, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.94 and a 52-week high of $22.07.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Mattel had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 20.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. Mattel has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.540-1.660 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mattel, Inc, a toy and family entertainment company, designs, manufactures, and markets toys and consumer products in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as books, content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, American Girl, Disney Princess and Disney Frozen, Monster High, and Polly Pocket brands; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Hot Wheels Monster Trucks, Hot Wheels Mario Kart, Matchbox, and Cars brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other consumer products under the Fisher-Price, Little People and Imaginext, and Thomas & Friends, and Power wheels brands.

