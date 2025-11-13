Breed s Hill Capital LLC Buys 730 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV

Breed s Hill Capital LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 16.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,090 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Breed s Hill Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Breed s Hill Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC now owns 78,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,722,000 after purchasing an additional 2,378 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 124,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,402,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 71,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,201,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 128,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,033,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,375,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,546,567,000 after buying an additional 105,099 shares during the last quarter. 70.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $686.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $720.63 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $484.00 and a one year high of $693.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $670.67 and a 200 day moving average of $633.73.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

