JOYY (NASDAQ:JOYY) and GrowHub (NASDAQ:TGHL) Critical Review

JOYY (NASDAQ:JOYY – Get Free Report) and GrowHub (NASDAQ:TGHL – Get Free Report) are both services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares JOYY and GrowHub”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio JOYY $2.11 billion 1.48 -$146.24 million $32.23 1.86 GrowHub $237,014.00 69.34 N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

GrowHub has lower revenue, but higher earnings than JOYY.

36.8% of JOYY shares are owned by institutional investors. 43.0% of JOYY shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares JOYY and GrowHub’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets JOYY 82.39% 4.81% 3.65% GrowHub N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for JOYY and GrowHub, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score JOYY 0 2 1 0 2.33 GrowHub 0 0 0 0 0.00

Summary

JOYY beats GrowHub on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About JOYY

JOYY Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates social media platforms that offer users engaging and experience across various video and audio-based social platforms. The company operates Bigo Live, a live streaming platform that allows users to live stream specific moments, such as live talk with other users, make video calls, and watch trend videos; Likee, a short-form video social platform that focuses on enabling users to create short-form video; Hago, a casual game-oriented social platform; and imo, a chat and instant messaging application with functions, including video calls, text messages, and photo and video sharing. It operates in the People’s Republic of China, the United States, the Great Britain, Japan, South Korea, Australia, the Middle East, and Southeast Asia and others. The company was formerly known as YY Inc. and changed its name to JOYY Inc. in December 2019. JOYY Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Singapore.

About GrowHub

Our Company operates at the intersection of technology and supply chain management, focusing on enhancing product traceability and authenticity. With a commitment to innovation and sustainability, we have developed a multi-faceted approach to address industry challenges. Our business currently comprises two main divisions, which are the GrowHub Platform and our product trading facilitation offering, and we currently preparing for the launch of our third main business division, namely, the GrowHub Innovation Centre, which is expected to start generating material revenue by the end of the second quarter of 2025. Each division will play a vital role in our mission to improve transparency and efficiency in businesses. Central to the Company’s operations is the proprietary GrowHub Platform, a revolutionary traceability blockchain technology solution. We believe that as of the date of this prospectus, we are among the few entities in Asia Pacific that operates a public blockchain system whereby all data can be transmitted directly to the cloud and shown on public blockchain records, and not subject to possible tampering and alteration of data. The GrowHub Platform stands as the cornerstone of our Company’s operations, serving as our main business and flagship offering. — Hosted on the robust Polygon network (i.e. a third-party blockchain platform which aims to create a multi-chain blockchain system compatible with Ethereum, a decentralized blockchain with smart contract functionality), the GrowHub Platform represents a paradigm shift in the way food products are traced from origin to consumer. Unlike traditional systems, the GrowHub Platform harnesses the power of public blockchain technology with an aim to ensure data immutability and transparency. Every aspect of the supply chain is meticulously recorded as an immutable checkpoint, each capturing critical information such as ingredient sourcing, manufacturing processes, and distribution channels. Through a seamless web application and QR code integration, consumers gain access to comprehensive product provenance, empowering them to make informed purchasing decisions with confidence. The GrowHub Platform offers three key solutions: the traceability solution that provides comprehensive tracking of products throughout the supply chain; the anti-counterfeit solution that equips organizations with tools to combat counterfeiting; and the carbon management solution that empowers companies to track and manage carbon emissions, contributing to environmental sustainability. Our vision is to empower the world to consume with confidence. Our mission is to enhance transparency throughout the supply chain by harnessing advancing technology, fostering trust, and amplifying stakeholder voices. By doing so, we aim to instill confidence in consumers, enhance operational efficiency for businesses, and drive data-driven decision-making within the industry. Our principal place of business is in Singapore.

