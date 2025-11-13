Extendicare (TSE:EXE) Sets New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Extendicare Inc. (TSE:EXE – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$18.47 and last traded at C$18.44, with a volume of 672807 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$15.94.

EXE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. National Bankshares upped their price target on Extendicare from C$16.10 to C$17.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. CIBC set a C$18.00 price objective on Extendicare and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Cibc World Mkts raised Extendicare to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of Extendicare to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Extendicare currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$15.20.

The firm has a market cap of C$1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.11 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 283.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$14.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$14.08.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be issued a $0.042 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 31st. Extendicare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.57%.

Extendicare Inc, operating solely in Canada, is the largest private-sector owner and operator of long-term care (LTC”) homes and one of the largest private-sector providers of publicly funded home health care services.

