Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. $NFBK

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFBK – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 124,608 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,430,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Northfield Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $138,000. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in Northfield Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Baron Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Northfield Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Northfield Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $172,000. 65.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Northfield Bancorp alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NFBK shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Northfield Bancorp in a report on Friday, October 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Northfield Bancorp from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.

Northfield Bancorp Price Performance

NFBK stock opened at $10.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $438.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.37. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.40 and a 1 year high of $14.39.

Northfield Bancorp (NASDAQ:NFBK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. The firm had revenue of $39.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.10 million. Northfield Bancorp had a net margin of 14.92% and a return on equity of 5.20%. Research analysts anticipate that Northfield Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northfield Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 5th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 5th. Northfield Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.61%.

Northfield Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

Northfield Bancorp, Inc (Staten Island, NY) operates as the bank holding company for Northfield Bank that provides various banking products and services primarily to individuals and corporate customers. It accepts various deposits products, including certificates of deposit, passbook, statement, and money market savings accounts; transaction deposit accounts comprising negotiable orders of withdrawal accounts, and interest and non-interest-bearing checking accounts; and brokered deposits.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFBK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Northfield Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northfield Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.