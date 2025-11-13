Contrasting Nano Labs (NA) and Its Competitors

Nano Labs (NASDAQ:NA – Get Free Report) is one of 60 publicly-traded companies in the “ELEC COMP – SEMIC” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Nano Labs to related companies based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Nano Labs and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Nano Labs $5.65 million -$15.75 million -0.82 Nano Labs Competitors $19.16 billion $561.10 million -4.19

Nano Labs’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Nano Labs. Nano Labs is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nano Labs N/A N/A N/A Nano Labs Competitors -627.33% -107.97% -3.39%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

50.7% of Nano Labs shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.7% of shares of all “ELEC COMP – SEMIC” companies are held by institutional investors. 11.4% of shares of all “ELEC COMP – SEMIC” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Nano Labs and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nano Labs 1 0 0 0 1.00 Nano Labs Competitors 762 2901 7645 294 2.64

As a group, “ELEC COMP – SEMIC” companies have a potential upside of 9.38%. Given Nano Labs’ rivals stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Nano Labs has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Risk & Volatility

Nano Labs has a beta of 3.13, meaning that its stock price is 213% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nano Labs’ rivals have a beta of 1.71, meaning that their average stock price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Nano Labs rivals beat Nano Labs on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About Nano Labs

Nano Labs Ltd operates as a fabless integrated circuit design company and product solution provider in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It develops high throughput computing and high-performance computing chips. The company also offers distributed computing and storage solutions, smart network interface cards, and vision computing chips, as well as distributed rendering technology. In addition, it engages in the research and development of software. Its customers include enterprises and individual buyers. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

