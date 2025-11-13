First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF $DVOL Shares Acquired by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:DVOL – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 26,220 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,657 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF were worth $921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GGM Financials LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $7,174,000. Brookwood Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF during the second quarter worth about $2,413,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF by 38.9% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 55,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,971,000 after buying an additional 15,541 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $437,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $228,000.

Get First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF alerts:

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:DVOL opened at $35.40 on Thursday. First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.30 and a fifty-two week high of $36.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.90. The stock has a market cap of $88.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.91 and a beta of 0.79.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.0529 per share. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 25th.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF (DVOL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dorsey Wright Momentum Plus Low Vol index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large- and mid-cap, low-volatility stocks exhibiting relative strength. Holdings are weighted by the inverse of their volatility.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:DVOL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.