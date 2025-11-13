Savant Capital LLC Buys 1,435 Shares of Rollins, Inc. $ROL

Savant Capital LLC raised its position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,419 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Rollins were worth $1,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ROL. Security Financial Services INC. boosted its stake in Rollins by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 5,711 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Red Spruce Capital LLC raised its position in Rollins by 1.2% during the second quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 15,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Rollins by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rollins by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 4,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rollins by 2.8% during the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 8,242 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. 51.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Rollins alerts:

Rollins Price Performance

Shares of ROL opened at $58.54 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.12 and its 200 day moving average is $56.93. Rollins, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.34 and a 12-month high of $60.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $28.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.71 and a beta of 0.72.

Rollins Increases Dividend

Rollins ( NYSE:ROL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. Rollins had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 38.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Rollins, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.1825 per share. This is an increase from Rollins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 10th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Rollins and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Rollins from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Rollins from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Rollins in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Rollins from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rollins presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.42.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ROL

About Rollins

(Free Report)

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rollins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rollins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.