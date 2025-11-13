EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN

EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC lowered its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $2,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dagco Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the first quarter worth about $32,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 67.6% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 186 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 328.9% during the 2nd quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 193 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Texas Instruments from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 28th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $158.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $196.00 to $175.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and six have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.67.

Texas Instruments Trading Up 2.1%

Shares of TXN opened at $163.09 on Thursday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $139.95 and a 12-month high of $221.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $175.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $187.33. The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.48. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 29.21% and a return on equity of 30.41%. The company had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. Texas Instruments’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Texas Instruments has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.130-1.390 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 31st were given a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 31st. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 103.84%.

Insider Transactions at Texas Instruments

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,500 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.35, for a total value of $308,025.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 38,883 shares in the company, valued at $7,984,624.05. The trade was a 3.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

