Gulfport Energy (NYSE:GPOR) Price Target Raised to $210.00

Gulfport Energy (NYSE:GPOR – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Evercore ISI from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research note published on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an in-line rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on GPOR. Wall Street Zen lowered Gulfport Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Zacks Research lowered Gulfport Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. Roth Capital started coverage on Gulfport Energy in a report on Monday, October 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. William Blair began coverage on shares of Gulfport Energy in a research report on Monday, August 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Gulfport Energy from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $221.25.

Get Gulfport Energy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Gulfport Energy

Gulfport Energy Stock Performance

Shares of GPOR stock opened at $211.63 on Monday. Gulfport Energy has a 52 week low of $153.27 and a 52 week high of $215.57. The company has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.47 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50-day moving average is $182.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Gulfport Energy (NYSE:GPOR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.64 by ($1.51). The company had revenue of $379.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.18 million. Gulfport Energy had a negative net margin of 9.14% and a positive return on equity of 18.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gulfport Energy

In other news, Director Jason Joseph Martinez sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.57, for a total transaction of $102,942.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 4,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $735,692.16. This represents a 12.27% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GPOR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Gulfport Energy by 6.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,078,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,165,000 after buying an additional 68,664 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gulfport Energy by 49.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 565,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,700,000 after acquiring an additional 186,531 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Gulfport Energy by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 482,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,056,000 after acquiring an additional 8,668 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its stake in Gulfport Energy by 10.2% in the second quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 400,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,630,000 after acquiring an additional 36,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Gulfport Energy by 67.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 351,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,525,000 after acquiring an additional 142,002 shares during the last quarter.

Gulfport Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Gulfport Energy Corporation engages in the exploration, development, acquisition, production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. Its principal properties include Utica Shale covering an area approximately 187,000 net reservoir acres primarily located in Eastern Ohio; and SCOOP covering an area approximately 74,000 net reservoir acres primarily located in Garvin, Grady, and Stephens.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Gulfport Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gulfport Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.