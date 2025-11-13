Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 39,462 Vaxcyte, Inc. $PCVX

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 39,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,283,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vaxcyte in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in Vaxcyte during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Vaxcyte by 376.4% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Vaxcyte by 197.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vaxcyte by 81.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PCVX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Vaxcyte in a report on Friday, September 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Vaxcyte in a research note on Monday. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Vaxcyte in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vaxcyte in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.00.

NASDAQ:PCVX opened at $46.10 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.26. The firm has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.52 and a beta of 1.07. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.66 and a 52 week high of $100.68.

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.27) by ($0.29). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.83) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine for the prevention of invasive pneumococcal disease. The company also develops VAX-31 to protect against emerging strains and to help address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a novel conjugate vaccine candidate to prevent disease caused by Group A Streptococcus; VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting keystone pathogen responsible for periodontitis; and VAX-GI to prevent Shigella, a bacterial illness.

