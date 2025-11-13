Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in Sabra Healthcare REIT, Inc. $SBRA

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Free Report) by 16.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,116 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sabra Healthcare REIT were worth $1,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ethos Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Sabra Healthcare REIT by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 66,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the period. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT by 4.4% in the second quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 19,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT by 1.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,175,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,988,000 after purchasing an additional 60,843 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Sabra Healthcare REIT by 244.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,575,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827,361 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in Sabra Healthcare REIT by 1.1% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 57,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Sabra Healthcare REIT alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SBRA shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded Sabra Healthcare REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. National Bankshares set a $22.00 target price on Sabra Healthcare REIT in a report on Friday, October 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Sabra Healthcare REIT in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Sabra Healthcare REIT from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.75.

Sabra Healthcare REIT Stock Down 1.5%

SBRA stock opened at $18.88 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.30. Sabra Healthcare REIT, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.60 and a 12 month high of $19.97. The company has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.84, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.84.

Sabra Healthcare REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Sabra Healthcare REIT had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 24.87%.The business had revenue of $190.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sabra Healthcare REIT has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.455-1.465 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Sabra Healthcare REIT, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sabra Healthcare REIT Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 17th. Sabra Healthcare REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 166.67%.

Sabra Healthcare REIT Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Tustin, CA.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sabra Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sabra Healthcare REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabra Healthcare REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.