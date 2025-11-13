Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Acquires 18,797 Shares of Owens & Minor, Inc. $OMI

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI – Free Report) by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 113,162 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,797 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Owens & Minor were worth $1,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Coliseum Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 122.0% during the 1st quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC now owns 10,624,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,940,000 after acquiring an additional 5,838,635 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Owens & Minor by 2.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,156,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,686,000 after purchasing an additional 241,003 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Owens & Minor by 19.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,752,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,859,000 after purchasing an additional 447,917 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Owens & Minor by 19.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,716,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,504,000 after buying an additional 285,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Owens & Minor by 133.1% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 703,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,349,000 after buying an additional 401,472 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

Owens & Minor Trading Up 3.3%

Owens & Minor stock opened at $2.94 on Thursday. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.85 and a 1 year high of $15.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $227.63 million, a P/E ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 1.27.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Owens & Minor ( NYSE:OMI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $697.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $704.06 million. Owens & Minor had a negative net margin of 13.78% and a positive return on equity of 26.59%. Owens & Minor’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. Owens & Minor has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.020-1.070 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OMI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Owens & Minor in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Owens & Minor from $7.50 to $4.75 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target (down from $11.00) on shares of Owens & Minor in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. UBS Group set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Owens & Minor in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Owens & Minor from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.35.

Owens & Minor Profile

Owens & Minor, Inc is a healthcare solutions company, which engages in the product manufacturing and delivery, home health supply, and perioperative services to support care through the hospital and into the home. It operates through the Products and Healthcare Services, and Patient Direct segments.

