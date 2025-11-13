Credit Capital Investments LLC Purchases Shares of 800 Insulet Corporation $PODD

Credit Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 800 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PODD. Inspire Investing LLC grew its stake in Insulet by 299.5% during the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 4,119 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,082,000 after buying an additional 3,088 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Insulet in the second quarter valued at about $17,429,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Insulet by 1.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 579,302 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $152,130,000 after acquiring an additional 10,628 shares in the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Insulet in the first quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its stake in shares of Insulet by 7.5% during the second quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 27,300 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter.

Get Insulet alerts:

Insider Transactions at Insulet

In other Insulet news, SVP Prem Singh sold 687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.49, for a total value of $238,725.63. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 3,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,200,925.44. This represents a 16.58% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Laetitia Cousin sold 797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.81, for a total transaction of $278,001.57. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 3,890 shares in the company, valued at $1,356,870.90. The trade was a 17.00% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on PODD shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Insulet from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of Insulet from $365.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Insulet from $340.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Insulet from $375.00 to $388.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Insulet from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $374.10.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PODD

Insulet Stock Up 3.2%

NASDAQ:PODD opened at $336.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $324.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $311.37. Insulet Corporation has a 1-year low of $230.05 and a 1-year high of $353.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.38, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.39.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $521.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.70 million. Insulet had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 23.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. Insulet has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Insulet Corporation will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

Insulet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PODD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.