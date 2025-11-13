Cherokee Insurance Co Purchases Shares of 4,500 Lam Research Corporation $LRCX

Cherokee Insurance Co purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $438,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LRCX. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 187,472 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,629,000 after purchasing an additional 17,833 shares during the last quarter. Genus Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Lam Research during the second quarter worth about $14,476,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Lam Research during the first quarter worth approximately $607,000. Glass Wealth Management Co LLC raised its stake in Lam Research by 8.5% in the second quarter. Glass Wealth Management Co LLC now owns 28,870 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,810,000 after buying an additional 2,270 shares during the period. Finally, First Interstate Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the second quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Price Performance

Shares of Lam Research stock opened at $161.42 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.87. Lam Research Corporation has a twelve month low of $56.32 and a twelve month high of $167.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.56.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 29.66% and a return on equity of 60.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. Lam Research has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.050-1.250 EPS. Analysts forecast that Lam Research Corporation will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 3rd. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LRCX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HSBC set a $127.00 target price on Lam Research and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Lam Research from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $160.00 price target on shares of Lam Research and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have given a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lam Research currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.04.

Insider Transactions at Lam Research

In related news, Director Bethany Mayer sold 1,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.99, for a total value of $207,667.02. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $264,303.48. This trade represents a 44.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ava Harter sold 9,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.47, for a total transaction of $1,418,804.70. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 56,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,942,091.42. This represents a 13.69% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 62,528 shares of company stock valued at $8,880,448. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

