Cherokee Insurance Co Makes New $3.08 Million Investment in Pfizer Inc. $PFE

Cherokee Insurance Co purchased a new stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 126,947 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,077,000. Pfizer comprises approximately 1.3% of Cherokee Insurance Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. Candriam S.C.A. lifted its stake in Pfizer by 35.0% during the second quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 2,240,955 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,323,000 after purchasing an additional 581,355 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 4.7% in the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 1,860,332 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,094,000 after buying an additional 83,966 shares during the last quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 4.7% in the second quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 864,174 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,948,000 after buying an additional 38,639 shares in the last quarter. Symphony Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Symphony Financial Services Inc. now owns 20,411 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 3,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renasant Bank bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth $1,016,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer Price Performance

NYSE PFE opened at $25.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.42. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.92 and a 52-week high of $27.69.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. Pfizer had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The firm had revenue of $16.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.94 billion. Pfizer has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.000-3.150 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 7th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PFE shares. Bank of America lifted their target price on Pfizer from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, September 28th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.18.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PFE

About Pfizer

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.