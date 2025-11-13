Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Sells 1,998 Shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF $DFEM

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust decreased its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report) by 69.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 888 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,998 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DFEM. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 843,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,080,000 after purchasing an additional 135,562 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 12.9% during the first quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 491,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,018,000 after buying an additional 56,397 shares during the last quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 23.0% during the first quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC now owns 346,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,157,000 after buying an additional 64,604 shares in the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,890,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,487,000 after acquiring an additional 125,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seaside Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Seaside Wealth Management Inc. now owns 906,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,978,000 after acquiring an additional 42,524 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of DFEM stock opened at $33.34 on Thursday. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a twelve month low of $23.08 and a twelve month high of $33.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 0.71.

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

