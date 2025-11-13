Astera Labs, Inc. $ALAB Shares Bought by Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB – Free Report) by 94.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 109,576 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 53,276 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Astera Labs were worth $9,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ALAB. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Astera Labs by 13.0% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,560,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,087,000 after purchasing an additional 179,638 shares during the period. Hoey Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Astera Labs by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 6,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its holdings in Astera Labs by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 14,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after buying an additional 2,624 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Effects LLC acquired a new stake in Astera Labs in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its stake in Astera Labs by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 6,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,906 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Astera Labs alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Astera Labs in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Astera Labs from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Astera Labs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Astera Labs from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Astera Labs from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.59.

Astera Labs Stock Down 5.8%

Shares of ALAB stock opened at $157.79 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $195.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 142.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.37. Astera Labs, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.13 and a fifty-two week high of $262.90.

Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.10. Astera Labs had a net margin of 27.50% and a return on equity of 13.48%. The company had revenue of $230.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. Astera Labs’s revenue was up 103.9% on a year-over-year basis. Astera Labs has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.50-0.510 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Astera Labs, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Astera Labs

In other news, CEO Jitendra Mohan sold 91,441 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.51, for a total transaction of $16,780,337.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,170,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $398,377,638.27. This represents a 4.04% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Philip Mazzara sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.16, for a total value of $1,921,600.00. Following the sale, the general counsel directly owned 151,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,126,267.68. This represents a 6.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 434,480 shares of company stock valued at $77,881,380. Corporate insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

About Astera Labs

(Free Report)

Astera Labs, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor-based connectivity solutions for cloud and AI infrastructure. Its Intelligent Connectivity Platform is comprised of a portfolio of data, network, and memory connectivity products, which are built on a unifying software-defined architecture that enables customers to deploy and operate high performance cloud and AI infrastructure at scale.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Astera Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astera Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.