Midwest Trust Co Acquires New Position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust $PHYS

Midwest Trust Co purchased a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 16,778 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $425,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHYS. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,917,978 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $190,507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225,695 shares in the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 2.0% during the second quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 4,310,858 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $109,280,000 after acquiring an additional 84,300 shares during the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 2,849.6% during the 2nd quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 3,204,243 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $81,228,000 after purchasing an additional 3,095,611 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,953,178 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,062,000 after acquiring an additional 192,612 shares during the period. Finally, SouthState Corp grew its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 0.6% in the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 1,885,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,355,000 after purchasing an additional 11,035 shares during the period.

Stock Up 1.7%

NYSEARCA PHYS opened at $31.98 on Thursday. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $19.63 and a 12 month high of $33.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.89 and a 200-day moving average of $27.09.

Company Profile

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

