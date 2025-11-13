Midwest Trust Co Acquires Shares of 5,937 TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR $TTE

Midwest Trust Co acquired a new stake in TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 5,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in TotalEnergies by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 768,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,735,000 after purchasing an additional 19,043 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. grew its stake in TotalEnergies by 275.0% during the second quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. boosted its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 66,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,327,000 after acquiring an additional 13,850 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 80,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,260,000 after purchasing an additional 6,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sovran Advisors LLC bought a new position in TotalEnergies in the second quarter valued at about $262,000. Institutional investors own 16.53% of the company’s stock.

TotalEnergies stock opened at $63.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $153.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.92. TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR has a fifty-two week low of $52.78 and a fifty-two week high of $65.76.

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($0.04). TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 6.20%.The business had revenue of $43.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.66 billion. Research analysts predict that TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TTE shares. Loop Capital set a $73.00 price target on shares of TotalEnergies in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Dbs Bank lowered shares of TotalEnergies from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. BNP Paribas Exane reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of TotalEnergies from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.96.

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

