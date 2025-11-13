Midwest Trust Co Acquires Shares of 5,937 TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR $TTE

Posted by on Nov 13th, 2025

Midwest Trust Co acquired a new stake in TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR (NYSE:TTEFree Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 5,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in TotalEnergies by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 768,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,735,000 after purchasing an additional 19,043 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. grew its stake in TotalEnergies by 275.0% during the second quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. boosted its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 66,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,327,000 after acquiring an additional 13,850 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 80,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,260,000 after purchasing an additional 6,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sovran Advisors LLC bought a new position in TotalEnergies in the second quarter valued at about $262,000. Institutional investors own 16.53% of the company’s stock.

TotalEnergies Stock Down 0.1%

TotalEnergies stock opened at $63.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $153.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.92. TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR has a fifty-two week low of $52.78 and a fifty-two week high of $65.76.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTEGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($0.04). TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 6.20%.The business had revenue of $43.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.66 billion. Research analysts predict that TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TTE shares. Loop Capital set a $73.00 price target on shares of TotalEnergies in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Dbs Bank lowered shares of TotalEnergies from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. BNP Paribas Exane reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of TotalEnergies from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.96.

Get Our Latest Research Report on TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies Profile

(Free Report)

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR (NYSE:TTEFree Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE)

Receive News & Ratings for TotalEnergies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TotalEnergies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.