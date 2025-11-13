Franklin Resources, Inc. $BEN Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. decreased its position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Free Report) by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 580,431 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 218,574 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $13,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 55.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 32,101 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $766,000 after buying an additional 11,432 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 15.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 102,089 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,965,000 after acquiring an additional 13,578 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 12.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 847,679 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $16,318,000 after acquiring an additional 91,958 shares in the last quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Franklin Resources in the second quarter valued at about $271,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Franklin Resources by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 315,791 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $6,079,000 after purchasing an additional 23,970 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.56% of the company’s stock.
Franklin Resources Stock Performance
Shares of BEN stock opened at $23.01 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $11.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.12, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.35. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.25 and a 52 week high of $26.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.
Franklin Resources Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.6%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 140.66%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BEN shares. Zacks Research lowered Franklin Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Franklin Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $23.91.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Franklin Resources
Franklin Resources Profile
Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Franklin Resources
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- Rare Earth Stocks: The Truce That Isn’t a Truce
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- Carving Up Profits: 3 Food Stocks on the Thanksgiving Table
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- C3.ai’s Reset: Why New Leadership Could Spark a Turnaround
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.