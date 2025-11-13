Reliance, Inc. $RS Shares Purchased by Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS – Free Report) by 12.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 47,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,092 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Reliance were worth $14,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Reliance in the 1st quarter valued at about $144,089,000. Boston Partners grew its position in Reliance by 42.7% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,021,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $295,052,000 after buying an additional 305,620 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Reliance in the second quarter valued at about $72,373,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Reliance during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,004,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Reliance by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 588,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $170,039,000 after acquiring an additional 161,892 shares during the period. 79.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Reliance from $350.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Reliance from $296.00 to $284.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Zacks Research cut Reliance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Reliance from $340.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Reliance in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Reliance presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $322.40.

Reliance Trading Up 2.1%

Shares of RS opened at $276.03 on Thursday. Reliance, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $250.07 and a fifty-two week high of $347.43. The company has a market capitalization of $14.43 billion, a PE ratio of 20.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $281.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $295.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 4.43.

Reliance (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. Reliance had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 5.23%.Reliance’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.64 EPS. Reliance has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.650-2.85 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Reliance, Inc. will post 16.98 EPS for the current year.

Reliance Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 21st. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. Reliance’s payout ratio is 35.09%.

Reliance Company Profile

Reliance, Inc operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

