Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Purchases 5,502 Shares of John Wiley & Sons, Inc. $WLY

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY – Free Report) by 25.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,213 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,502 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in John Wiley & Sons were worth $1,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WLY. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of John Wiley & Sons during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH bought a new position in John Wiley & Sons during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in John Wiley & Sons during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. State of Wyoming raised its stake in shares of John Wiley & Sons by 23.6% during the first quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of John Wiley & Sons in the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. 73.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WLY shares. Wall Street Zen cut shares of John Wiley & Sons from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 6th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of John Wiley & Sons in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of John Wiley & Sons stock opened at $37.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.65. John Wiley & Sons, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.94 and a 52-week high of $53.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.87 and a beta of 1.03.

John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $533.00 million during the quarter. John Wiley & Sons had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 27.31%. Equities research analysts forecast that John Wiley & Sons, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 7th were paid a $0.355 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 7th. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.8%. John Wiley & Sons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.78%.

John Wiley & Sons declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 25th that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 11.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

John Wiley & Sons, Inc engages in the provision of research and learning materials. It operates through the following segments: Research, Learning, and Held for Sale or Sold. The Research segment consists of research publishing and research solutions. The Learning segment includes academic and professional reporting lines and consists of publishing and related knowledge solutions.

