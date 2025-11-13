Midwest Trust Co Makes New $386,000 Investment in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF $RWR

Midwest Trust Co acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 3,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC lifted its position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 1,315.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $107,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $121,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 139.6% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $128,000.

SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF stock opened at $100.05 on Thursday. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a 52-week low of $83.14 and a 52-week high of $109.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $99.82 and a 200-day moving average of $98.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.49 and a beta of 1.05.

About SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

