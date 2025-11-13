OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) Director Jorge Colon Sells 25,000 Shares

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Get Free Report) Director Jorge Colon sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.85, for a total value of $1,021,250.00. Following the sale, the director owned 27,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,125,131.55. This trade represents a 47.58% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
OFG Bancorp Stock Performance
NYSE:OFG opened at $40.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.49. OFG Bancorp has a 1-year low of $33.15 and a 1-year high of $47.66.
OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The bank reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16. The company had revenue of $184.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.71 million. OFG Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 22.26%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that OFG Bancorp will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.
OFG Bancorp Announces Dividend
Analysts Set New Price Targets
OFG has been the subject of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on OFG Bancorp from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of OFG Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on OFG Bancorp from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 27th. UBS Group set a $50.00 price target on OFG Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of OFG Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, OFG Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.17.
Get Our Latest Analysis on OFG
Institutional Trading of OFG Bancorp
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in OFG Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of OFG Bancorp by 250.0% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in OFG Bancorp during the second quarter worth $97,000. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of OFG Bancorp by 458.9% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,666 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of OFG Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $162,000. 92.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About OFG Bancorp
OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides a range of banking and financial services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts; certificate of deposits, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto leasing, and mortgage lending services; credit cards; cash management; financial planning and insurance services; and corporate and individual trust, and retirement services.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than OFG Bancorp
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Rare Earth Stocks: The Truce That Isn’t a Truce
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- Carving Up Profits: 3 Food Stocks on the Thanksgiving Table
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- C3.ai’s Reset: Why New Leadership Could Spark a Turnaround
Receive News & Ratings for OFG Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OFG Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.