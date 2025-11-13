Piper Sandler Raises Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) Price Target to $230.00

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $220.00 to $230.00 in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.79% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $183.00 price target on shares of Natera in a report on Friday, August 15th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Natera from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Zacks Research downgraded Natera from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Natera from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Natera from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.59.

NASDAQ NTRA opened at $209.50 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $180.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.97. The firm has a market cap of $28.91 billion, a PE ratio of -91.48 and a beta of 1.75. Natera has a 52 week low of $125.38 and a 52 week high of $212.21.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.25). Natera had a negative net margin of 14.61% and a negative return on equity of 25.07%. The firm had revenue of $592.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.26) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Natera has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts expect that Natera will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 160,703 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.96, for a total transaction of $32,134,171.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 144,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,957,407.36. This represents a 52.60% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 2,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.05, for a total value of $403,666.55. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 69,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,212,077.45. This trade represents a 3.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 223,336 shares of company stock valued at $42,990,633. Corporate insiders own 5.63% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NTRA. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Natera by 7.3% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 85,645 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,111,000 after purchasing an additional 5,863 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Natera by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 36,209 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,120,000 after buying an additional 2,124 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Natera by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 25,778 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,645,000 after buying an additional 3,077 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in Natera during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,187,000. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Natera by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,959 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

