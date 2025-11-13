Midwest Trust Co Makes New Investment in iShares MBS ETF $MBB

Midwest Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MBB. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 159,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,001,000 after acquiring an additional 5,397 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Services grew its position in iShares MBS ETF by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Keystone Financial Services now owns 58,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,516,000 after acquiring an additional 3,764 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 5.5% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 7,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. One Wealth Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. One Wealth Capital Management LLC now owns 21,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,985,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 7.7% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 470,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,197,000 after purchasing an additional 33,749 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

iShares MBS ETF Price Performance

Shares of MBB opened at $95.51 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $95.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.84. iShares MBS ETF has a 12-month low of $90.28 and a 12-month high of $96.25.

iShares MBS ETF Increases Dividend

iShares MBS ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 3rd were given a $0.342 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 3rd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.3%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

See Also

