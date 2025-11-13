11,300 Shares in Alamos Gold Inc. $AGI Bought by Midwest Trust Co

Midwest Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Free Report) (TSE:AGI) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new stake in Alamos Gold in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Alamos Gold by 67.0% in the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Alamos Gold during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Alamos Gold during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 64.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alamos Gold alerts:

Alamos Gold Price Performance

NYSE:AGI opened at $33.71 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.80. The firm has a market cap of $14.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.33, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.49. Alamos Gold Inc. has a one year low of $17.42 and a one year high of $37.54.

Alamos Gold Dividend Announcement

Alamos Gold ( NYSE:AGI Get Free Report ) (TSE:AGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 33.46%.The business had revenue of $462.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 11th were issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 11th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. Alamos Gold’s payout ratio is presently 7.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AGI has been the subject of several research reports. National Bankshares reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Alamos Gold from a “buy (b)” rating to a “buy (a)” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Wall Street Zen raised Alamos Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th. Finally, TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Alamos Gold

Alamos Gold Profile

(Free Report)

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Free Report) (TSE:AGI).

Receive News & Ratings for Alamos Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamos Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.