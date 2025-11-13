PFG Advisors Buys New Position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. $CHKP

PFG Advisors purchased a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,259 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.
A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CHKP. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 3.2% during the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,493 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 260 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,970 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,693 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 5.2% in the second quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,105 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.51% of the company’s stock.
Check Point Software Technologies Stock Down 1.0%
Shares of CHKP stock opened at $202.31 on Thursday. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 52-week low of $170.99 and a 52-week high of $234.35. The stock has a market cap of $22.25 billion, a PE ratio of 22.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $197.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $207.16.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Monday, October 27th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and fifteen have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Check Point Software Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $230.48.
Check Out Our Latest Report on CHKP
About Check Point Software Technologies
Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Check Point Software Technologies
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- Rare Earth Stocks: The Truce That Isn’t a Truce
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- Carving Up Profits: 3 Food Stocks on the Thanksgiving Table
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- C3.ai’s Reset: Why New Leadership Could Spark a Turnaround
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHKP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.