PFG Advisors Buys New Position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. $CHKP

PFG Advisors purchased a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,259 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CHKP. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 3.2% during the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,493 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 260 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,970 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,693 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 5.2% in the second quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,105 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

Check Point Software Technologies Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of CHKP stock opened at $202.31 on Thursday. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 52-week low of $170.99 and a 52-week high of $234.35. The stock has a market cap of $22.25 billion, a PE ratio of 22.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $197.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $207.16.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $3.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $1.49. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 37.91% and a net margin of 37.62%.The company had revenue of $677.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $673.60 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.25 earnings per share. Check Point Software Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Check Point Software Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.220-11.320 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 2.700-2.800 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Monday, October 27th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and fifteen have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Check Point Software Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $230.48.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CHKP

About Check Point Software Technologies

(Free Report)

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHKP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.