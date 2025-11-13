Midwest Trust Co Takes $289,000 Position in Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. $ITUB

Midwest Trust Co purchased a new position in Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 42,612 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. GQG Partners LLC lifted its stake in Itau Unibanco by 738.6% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 77,734,889 shares of the bank’s stock worth $427,542,000 after purchasing an additional 68,465,514 shares in the last quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Itau Unibanco in the first quarter valued at approximately $227,646,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Itau Unibanco by 51.9% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 29,278,462 shares of the bank’s stock worth $198,860,000 after buying an additional 10,002,310 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG boosted its stake in Itau Unibanco by 963.5% during the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 8,641,277 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,527,000 after buying an additional 7,828,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Itau Unibanco by 241.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,221,235 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,219,000 after buying an additional 5,811,939 shares in the last quarter.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ITUB shares. Zacks Research cut shares of Itau Unibanco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Itau Unibanco from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Itau Unibanco has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.18.

NYSE ITUB opened at $7.64 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The stock has a market cap of $82.31 billion, a PE ratio of 10.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.85. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. has a twelve month low of $4.42 and a twelve month high of $7.86.

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA offers a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers current account; loans; credit and debit cards; investment and commercial banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; economic, financial and brokerage advisory; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

