10,191 Shares in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January $EJAN Purchased by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors acquired a new position in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:EJAN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EJAN. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January by 53.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 7,234 shares during the last quarter. Compass Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January by 19.6% during the second quarter. Compass Advisory Group LLC now owns 29,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 4,848 shares during the period. Triad Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January by 93.9% in the second quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 7,081 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp raised its stake in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January by 10.5% in the second quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 16,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 1,542 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January by 130.4% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 12,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 6,958 shares during the last quarter.

Get Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF - January alerts:

Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January Stock Performance

Shares of EJAN opened at $33.47 on Thursday. Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January has a fifty-two week low of $27.90 and a fifty-two week high of $33.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.22 and a 200 day moving average of $32.32. The firm has a market cap of $100.41 million, a P/E ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 0.40.

About Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January

The Innovator Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January (EJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI Emerging Markets Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EJAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:EJAN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF - January Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF - January and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.