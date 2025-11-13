Midwest Trust Co Buys Shares of 1,072 Cencora, Inc. $COR

Midwest Trust Co purchased a new position in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.
Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Cencora by 947.5% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 257,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,069,000 after acquiring an additional 232,539 shares during the last quarter. CSM Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cencora by 5.7% during the second quarter. CSM Advisors LLC now owns 26,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Cencora by 247.0% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 75,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,506,000 after purchasing an additional 53,428 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Cencora by 10.7% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 339,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,895,000 after purchasing an additional 32,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Cencora by 4.2% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.
Cencora Trading Down 0.4%
Shares of Cencora stock opened at $363.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Cencora, Inc. has a 1 year low of $223.92 and a 1 year high of $366.17. The firm has a market cap of $70.52 billion, a PE ratio of 37.42, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $318.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $301.12.
Cencora Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. This is a positive change from Cencora’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.19%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, CEO Robert P. Mauch sold 5,097 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.80, for a total transaction of $1,665,699.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 37,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,398,792. This trade represents a 11.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Steven H. Collis sold 31,350 shares of Cencora stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.86, for a total transaction of $9,087,111.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman owned 305,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,671,942.18. The trade was a 9.30% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 41,544 shares of company stock valued at $12,230,941 in the last ninety days. 10.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
COR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cencora from $380.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Cencora from $355.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Cencora from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Cencora from $344.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $400.00 target price on Cencora and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cencora presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $371.09.
About Cencora
Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.
