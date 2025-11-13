Midwest Trust Co Buys New Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF $BSCR

Midwest Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 18,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,000.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BSCR. Angeles Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $79,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.9% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $145,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the last quarter.
Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance
NASDAQ:BSCR opened at $19.74 on Thursday. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $19.40 and a 1 year high of $19.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.67.
Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
About Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF
The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. The fund will unwind in December 2027 and return capital and proceeds to investors.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF
- About the Markup Calculator
- Rare Earth Stocks: The Truce That Isn’t a Truce
- Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing
- Carving Up Profits: 3 Food Stocks on the Thanksgiving Table
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- C3.ai’s Reset: Why New Leadership Could Spark a Turnaround
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.