Midwest Trust Co Buys New Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF $BSCR

Midwest Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 18,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BSCR. Angeles Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $79,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.9% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $145,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:BSCR opened at $19.74 on Thursday. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $19.40 and a 1 year high of $19.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.67.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 24th. Investors of record on Monday, October 20th were issued a $0.069 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 20th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. The fund will unwind in December 2027 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

